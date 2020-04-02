White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Strain Lineage: Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Kosher Kush Taste/Aroma Notes: Chocolate/ Gas; Earthy kush, skunk, chocolate Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
on April 2nd, 2020
Browny Scout is great for both relaxing & insomnia. Unlike most strains I use for sleep this isn't sedative, but allows me to fall asleep if I want. I have really bad anxiety & nothing but specific strains of weed helps. I really didn't try getting high off this beyond a light high, so not sure how higher doses hit.
on March 26th, 2020
So far its the best indica i've had. Love rythm. Hard nugz ! Nasty the whole way through!! 👍
on February 20th, 2020
Mmyep.