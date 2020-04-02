 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Brownie Scout - Relax

Brownie Scout - Relax

by rythm

Skip to Reviews
4.727
rythm Cannabis Flower Brownie Scout - Relax
rythm Cannabis Flower Brownie Scout - Relax
rythm Cannabis Flower Brownie Scout - Relax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Lineage: Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Kosher Kush Taste/Aroma Notes: Chocolate/ Gas; Earthy kush, skunk, chocolate Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

27 customer reviews

Show all
4.727

write a review

Woundheir

Browny Scout is great for both relaxing & insomnia. Unlike most strains I use for sleep this isn't sedative, but allows me to fall asleep if I want. I have really bad anxiety & nothing but specific strains of weed helps. I really didn't try getting high off this beyond a light high, so not sure how higher doses hit.

Salty222

So far its the best indica i've had. Love rythm. Hard nugz ! Nasty the whole way through!! 👍

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/