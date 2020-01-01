Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Strain Lineage: Ethos cookies x citradelic sunset Taste/ Aroma Notes: Citrus/ Sweet Rythm Balance 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Be the first to review this product.
Ethos Genetics created Citradelic Cookies by crossing Ethos Cookies and Citradelic Sunset, an unusually uplifting fruity strain with citrus, berry, spice, and gassy terpenes. Some phenos have lime and candy terps with more uplifting effects, while berry and gas phenos offer heavier effects. Give Citradelic Cookies a shot and see what phenos your favorite growers decided to run.