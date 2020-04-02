Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Taste/Aroma Notes: Lemon/Orange/Gas Rythm Heal premium flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed CBD-rich strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
on April 2nd, 2020
A nice buzz relaxing but also energizing. Great daytime flower. Very nice before taking a long walk outside on a nice day. Not strong and lasts several hours.
on March 28th, 2020
Its not terrible, kind of a gentle high, energizing, and mildly pain relieving except that it gave me a massive headache. I think this one is a no go for me as I'm looking for pain relief, not to trade one pain for another.
on January 14th, 2020
Very calming, relaxing, creative boosting, and energizing. Very nice but doesn’t have the sleepy effect I was hoping for that it has been said to lead to. That bit was disappointing as I wanted this indica to help with anxiety and sleep. Horrible insomnia lately and this kept me up as opposed to putting me down. It also left me with a killer headache afterwards and even next day. Side effect of headache sucks! Otherwise, a great high but not what I was looking for.