Orange Herijuana - Heal

by rythm

3.77
Taste/Aroma Notes: Lemon/Orange/Gas Rythm Heal premium flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed CBD-rich strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.

3.77

posativnrg

A nice buzz relaxing but also energizing. Great daytime flower. Very nice before taking a long walk outside on a nice day. Not strong and lasts several hours.

Goodgardenpeas28

Its not terrible, kind of a gentle high, energizing, and mildly pain relieving except that it gave me a massive headache. I think this one is a no go for me as I'm looking for pain relief, not to trade one pain for another.

Brn_80

Very calming, relaxing, creative boosting, and energizing. Very nice but doesn’t have the sleepy effect I was hoping for that it has been said to lead to. That bit was disappointing as I wanted this indica to help with anxiety and sleep. Horrible insomnia lately and this kept me up as opposed to putting me down. It also left me with a killer headache afterwards and even next day. Side effect of headache sucks! Otherwise, a great high but not what I was looking for.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/