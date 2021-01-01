RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Doc Brownie 1g
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Doc Brownie [orig: Brownie Scout x Undisclosed Kush] is a high CBD strain that promotes relaxation combined with a mild cerebral high.
Doc Brownie is an indica-leaning hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Doc Brownie. If you've smoked Doc Brownie recently, let us know about it by leaving a review.
