  5. RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Pre 98 Bubba Kush 3.5g
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Pre 98 Bubba Kush 3.5g

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Pre 98 Bubba Kush 3.5g

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Pre-98 Bubba Kush, a comforting CBD-rich hybrid, is an oldie but a goodie, delivering a pungent, musky, and coffee-like profile and famous full body relief.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

