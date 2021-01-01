 Loading…

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Buds Grape Stomper 1/8oz

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Buds Grape Stomper 1/8oz

Cannabinoids

THC
21.58%
CBD
--
About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Grape Stomper [orig: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel] is a hybrid strain featuring subtle grape flavors and a classic lemon-diesel funk.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Grape Stomper OG

Grape Stomper OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.

 

