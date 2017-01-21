ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

Effects

Show all

269 people reported 2080 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 29%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Elephant
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Grape Stomper
First strain child
Bright Moments
child
Second strain child
Grape Stomper OG
child

Good Reads

Show all

The top trending cannabis strains of 2016
The top trending cannabis strains of 2016
The Grape Escape: Cannabis Strains That Taste Like Grapes
The Grape Escape: Cannabis Strains That Taste Like Grapes

