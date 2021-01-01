RYTHM Hybrid Mini Buds Pep-O-Chem 1/8oz
by rythmWrite a review
Available in store only
Get directions
$50.00
- at Green Point Wellness - Laurel - NOW OPEN!
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 33.9 miles away
Store updated
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Pep-O-Chem [orig: The Methol x Chem de la Chem] is a pungent hybrid, with classic earthy-diesel flavors and an initial energy that settles into full body relaxation.
About this brand
rythm
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.