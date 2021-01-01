RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Banana Treez .5g
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Banana Treez [orig: Banana OG x Lemon Burst] is an uplifting hybrid, with mouthwatering banana bread aromas and a smooth OG taste.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
