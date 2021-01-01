RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Alien Apple Warp 1g
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Alien Apple Warp [orig: Sour Apple IBL x Tahoe Alien] is an indica dominant strain with a fruity, tropical aroma and playful mix of sweet and sour tastes.
About this brand
RYTHM
