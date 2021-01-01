RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush 1g
RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush is an indica dominant cross with flavors of spicy earth and sweet sandalwood and a euphoric onset that succumbs to cerebral relaxation.
RYTHM
