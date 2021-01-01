Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush 1g

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush is an indica dominant cross with flavors of spicy earth and sweet sandalwood and a euphoric onset that succumbs to cerebral relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!