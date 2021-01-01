 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Alien Apple Warp 300mg

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Alien Apple Warp [orig: Sour Apple IBL x Tahoe Alien] is an indica dominant strain with a fruity, tropical aroma and playful mix of sweet and sour tastes.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Alien Apple Warp

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Alien Apple Warp is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Alien Apple Warp - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

