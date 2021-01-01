RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Alien Apple Warp 300mg
by RYTHM
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Alien Apple Warp [orig: Sour Apple IBL x Tahoe Alien] is an indica dominant strain with a fruity, tropical aroma and playful mix of sweet and sour tastes.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Alien Apple Warp
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Alien Apple Warp is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Alien Apple Warp - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
