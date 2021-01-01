RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 300mg
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 is a calm, yet creative, indica dominant cross with pops of fresh citrus and wild berries against a backdrop of rich, earthy coffee.
