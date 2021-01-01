Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: MAC #2 [orig: Alien Cookies x Colombian x Starfighter] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, with distinct sweet lemon aromas and flavors.
Be the first to review this product.