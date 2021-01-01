 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower MAC F2 3.5g

RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower MAC F2 3.5g

by rythm

RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower MAC F2 3.5g

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: MAC #2 [orig: Alien Cookies x Colombian x Starfighter] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, with distinct sweet lemon aromas and flavors.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

