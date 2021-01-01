RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds Black Afghan 1/8oz
by rythmWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Columbia Care Chevy Chase
- Closed until 11:00 AM
- 21.0 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Black Afghan [orig: Black Domina x Afghani #1] is a powerful indica-dominant strain, with a pronounced peppery spice and a pleasant sugary exhale.
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Black Afghan
Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.