Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds Triple Chocolate Chip 1/8oz

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds Triple Chocolate Chip 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Triple Chocolate Chip [orig: Mint Chocolate Chip x Triple OG] is an extremely relaxing indica dominant strain with hints of gas and chocolate.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal.

About this strain

Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

 

