RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds Triple Chocolate Chip 1/8oz
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Triple Chocolate Chip [orig: Mint Chocolate Chip x Triple OG] is an extremely relaxing indica dominant strain with hints of gas and chocolate.
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
