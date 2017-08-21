ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 39 reviews

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.   

Effects

25 people reported 135 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 52%
Euphoric 40%
Tingly 40%
Uplifted 28%
Depression 40%
Stress 32%
Pain 24%
Headaches 16%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 28%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

39

Avatar for Fbzjuice420
Member since 2016
This strain is a very powerful body high, good if you want to sleep or have a headache. Gives hella keif. Recommend this strain 8/10
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Wolf_Of_Vegas
Member since 2017
MCC is a very bizarre strain that comes with a tangle that will make your woman earings dangle.. . It defiantly has a minty taste and is very smooth.. Buds on this strange hybrid are super dense and very resinous... Packed with crystals MCC starts off a tingly sensation with a nice dose of euphoria....
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jnkush
Member since 2017
Gave a great body high and the nose and taste were phenomenal. Hope to see this strain around more often!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
It's nice and relaxing, but not overbearing. Mild organic flavor via vaping.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for MtViews
Member since 2017
When strange things happen at the casino bar. So this clean cut guy walks in with a 12lb rabbit. No joke! He orders a beer sits down holding his rabbit upright in his lap. You immediately get the felling this guy is strange. The more he talks you know he's a weirdo and that creepy felling crawls fro...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Ribbon
parent
Second strain parent
SinMint Cookies
parent
Strain
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain child
Wonka Bars
child

Products with Mint Chocolate Chip

