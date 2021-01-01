 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Dry Leaf Extreme Cream 3.5g
Indica

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Dry Leaf Extreme Cream 3.5g

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Dry Leaf Extreme Cream 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Dry Leaf eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Extreme Cream [orig: Extreme OG x Cookies & Cream] is a heavy-handed indica dominant strain with creamy, buttery flavors that pair well with a restful evening in. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Extreme Cream

Extreme Cream
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Pinene

Extreme Cream by Exotic Genetix is the pungent cross between Extreme OG and Cookies & Cream. This strain develops deep purple colas dusted with trichomes and emits a strong, earthy aroma that is somehow creamy on the nose and buttery on the palate. Extreme Cream's effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.   

