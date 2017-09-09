ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Extreme OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Extreme OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.9 19 reviews

Extreme OG

aka Planet X

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

Extreme OG

Extreme OG, bred by Exotic Genetix, is a potent yet functional indica built from the genetics of Fire OG and Green Ribbon. While Fire OG maintains chunky, weighted body effects, this strain stays uplifted thanks to the dominant Green Crack genetics inside Green Ribbon. In small doses, this strain places pleasant relaxation in the body while leaving the mind alert. But be warned, continuous consumption may lead to couch lock and appetite ignition.   

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

write a review

Find Extreme OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Extreme OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Extreme OG
User uploaded image of Extreme OG
User uploaded image of Extreme OG

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Ribbon
parent
Second strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Extreme OG
Strain child
Extreme Cream
child

Products with Extreme OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Extreme OG nearby.

Most popular in