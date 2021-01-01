 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Burnt Toast 1/8oz

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Burnt Toast 1/8oz

by rythm

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Burnt Toast [orig: Berner's Cookies x French Toast] is an indica dominant strain with a very earthy and sweet fruity smell and taste.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

