RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Casino Kush 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Casino Kush [orig: White Walker x Blue Flame #29] is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain, with inviting layers of earthy pine and diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Casino Kush
Casino Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Casino Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
