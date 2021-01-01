RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Cookie Face 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$75.00
- at gLeaf - Rockville
- Open until 9:00 PM
- 17.4 miles away
Also at 3 other stores nearby
Store updated
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Cookie Face [orig: GSC x Dosi-Do] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, with freshly baked cookie flavors against a backdrop of earthy-pine.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.