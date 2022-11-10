About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe.
Strain description: Cookie Face [orig: GSC x Dosi-Do] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, with freshly baked cookie flavors against a backdrop of earthy-pine.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
