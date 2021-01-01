RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Fruitcake .5g
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Fruitcake [orig: Sherbet Dreams x Cherry Pie] is a fruit-forward indica dominant strain, with a complex layering of sensory effects that starts with a tingle behind the eyes and grows subtly into full body relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
