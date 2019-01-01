About this product
Lineage: Kosher Kush x Phishhead Kush Taste & Aroma: Earthy, pine, tropical fruit Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite Effects: Relaxing, Sedative, Couch-lock inducing Comments: Great divide is one of the unreleased Indica strains from The Bank Cannabis Genetics’ Phishhead Kush Series. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.15% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.40% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.05% Pinene (alertness) - 0.05% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.10% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.15% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Terpinolene (anti-bacterial) - 0.02% Terpene levels may vary.
