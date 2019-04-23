TheGr8Kate
on April 23rd, 2019
Heavy body high, great for bedtime and pain relief.The great thing about concentrates is a little goes a long long way. One or two hits at bedtime and I just drift off. If I wake in the middle of the night, one puff and I go right back to sleep. I don't use this during the day, it's a very strong stoner buzz. I like the concentrates better than smoking flower or vape pens. Less harsh and the wax/sugar/live resin concentrates don't make me cough if I use a ceramic bowl vaporizer pen.
from RYTHMon May 29th, 2019
Hey there - thank you very much for this detailed feedback, we're always interested in hearing your preferences. So glad we can help you sleep! #FindYourRYTHM