  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  5. Kosher Kush Live Resin 1g

Kosher Kush Live Resin 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM concentrates are thoughtfully extracted from the finest hand-trimmed flower to preserve rich terpene profiles. RYTHM Relax (indica) provides waves of cozy tranquility for promoting a restful night’s sleep and reducing stress. Kosher Kush is an award-winning spicy, earthy and diesel tasting indica strain that provides a relaxing, heavy body & cerebral high.

TheGr8Kate

Heavy body high, great for bedtime and pain relief.The great thing about concentrates is a little goes a long long way. One or two hits at bedtime and I just drift off. If I wake in the middle of the night, one puff and I go right back to sleep. I don't use this during the day, it's a very strong stoner buzz. I like the concentrates better than smoking flower or vape pens. Less harsh and the wax/sugar/live resin concentrates don't make me cough if I use a ceramic bowl vaporizer pen.

from RYTHMon May 29th, 2019

Hey there - thank you very much for this detailed feedback, we're always interested in hearing your preferences. So glad we can help you sleep! #FindYourRYTHM

Kosher Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal.