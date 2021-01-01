RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap Citrus Tsunami #9 .5g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$45.00
- at Bloom Medicinals
- Open until 9:00 PM
- 15.5 miles away
Also at 3 other stores nearby
Store updated
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Citrus Tsunami #9 [orig: Tropicanna Cookies x Orange Zkittles] is a lively sativa dominant strain bursting with sweet orange and floral flavors to energize and invigorate you.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.