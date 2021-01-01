RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Lemon Pie 1g
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Lemon Pie [orig: Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream] is an uplifting and energizing sativa dominant strain featuring distinctive lemon, herbal, and diesel flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Lemon Pie
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
