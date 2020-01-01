RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tasting Notes: Rich dark chocolate, toasted and crunchy nuts, laced with sweet currants, with a warm spice finish and a hint of salt. Ingredients: Rolled Oats (Gluten Free), Dark Chocolate (Fair Trade & Gluten Free), Brown Sugar, Honey, Pecans, Hazelnuts, Dried Currants, Organic Coconut Oil, Salt, Cinnamon. Allergen Statement: Contains Hazelnuts, Pecans. May contain traces of other tree nuts and/or wheat.
Be the first to review this product.