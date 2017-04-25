ChrisNoble on April 25th, 2017

What can I say except this stuff is a life saver! Ive used a variety of 'homemade' options with mixed results. I wanted an organic option-- so I didn't consider some of the conventional IPM options. I tried this out for the first time and wow! It worked great and treating before bugs happen with it is pretty much all I need for a successful completed grow. Recommend.