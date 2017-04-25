 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Safer® Brand Insect Killing Soap With Seaweed Extract RTU 32oz

Safer® Brand Insect Killing Soap With Seaweed Extract RTU 32oz

by Safer Brand

$7.99MSRP

About this product

This OMRI Listed® Insect Killing Soap with Seaweed Extract (32oz) is a ready-to-use spray for your battle against soft-bodied pest insects.

5.01

ChrisNoble

What can I say except this stuff is a life saver! Ive used a variety of 'homemade' options with mixed results. I wanted an organic option-- so I didn't consider some of the conventional IPM options. I tried this out for the first time and wow! It worked great and treating before bugs happen with it is pretty much all I need for a successful completed grow. Recommend.

About this brand

Gardening Is Our Passion: Safer® Brand believes in all things organic, not only for personal health, but for the well-being of the world.