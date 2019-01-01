 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Pest control
  5. 420 Pest Bully Powder 1 gallon

420 Pest Bully Powder 1 gallon

by Safeticide LLC

Write a review
Safeticide LLC Growing Pest Control 420 Pest Bully Powder 1 gallon
Safeticide LLC Growing Pest Control 420 Pest Bully Powder 1 gallon

$24.99MSRP

About this product

This soil topper can be mixed into the soil as well. The Diatomaceous Earth will cause lacerations to any insect/pest that burrows into the plant's soil. This formula will also burn the membrane of the insect & eggs leading to an inevitable death of the bug.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Safeticide LLC Logo
Founded in 2009, Safeticide, formerly known as SRILLS, specializes in Eco-Friendly, Non-Toxic Insecticides, Herbicides& Pesticides. The company’s formulas are industry proven and high quality. Safeticide’s products are all natural, safer, and more efficient than chemicals ordinarily used in pest control. Pests become immune to the conventional chemicals over a period of time. However, these same pests will not become immune to Safeticide’s products, their lungs would need to evolve in order to do so. Safeticide is a trusted product line that will be the same in the future as it is today.