About this product

To be clear, most social media platforms like Facebook & Instagram, as well as Google have banned the promotion & advertising of cannabis/CBD/hemp. To combat this, we’ve partnered with 500+ major publishers such as Leafly, HIGHTIMES, Barstool Sports, & the Food Network, (just to name a few) to deliver cannabis related ads directly to cannabis consumers across their websites & platforms. With a global reach of over 165 million consumers every month, we can directly target cannabis consumers with native, video, & display ads. FEATURES Geo-Targeting Retargeting Segmented Targeting