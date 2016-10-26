Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
SatiVera Calming Cream 250 Face & Body is the highest quality topical cream with hemp oil and calendula. Scientifically tested, it helps calm inflammation and nourish the skin, sooths and moisturizes your face and body, and reduces the swelling.* Calming Cream 250 patent pending formula contains a balanced blend of herbal ingredients, including calendula, known to have healing, anti-inflammatory, and swelling reducing properties. Calming Cream 250 contains 50ml (1.6oz) of soothing gel with 250mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~2.5mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. **Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.
on October 26th, 2016
OK, so I have been using the Deep Tissues Oleogel by SatiVera with great success for my knees. So I bought this Face Cream for my dry skin. It is completely different texture and smell from Deep Tissue cream, and, OMG, a few days later my face feels so much softer. Well worth the price. One things is that takes a lot of pumping at first to get the pressure dispenser going. But once it starts, it works great.
on October 24th, 2016
Since I started using this product on my face, I have less irritation and dryness. My skin appears healthier and more even in tone. Highly recommend for those with dry skin.
on October 24th, 2016
Brilliant product. Helped my son to calm down skin inflammation he got from the sunburn.