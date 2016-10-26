 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  SatiVera Calming Cream 250

SatiVera Calming Cream 250

by Sativera

About this product

SatiVera Calming Cream 250 Face & Body is the highest quality topical cream with hemp oil and calendula. Scientifically tested, it helps calm inflammation and nourish the skin, sooths and moisturizes your face and body, and reduces the swelling.* Calming Cream 250 patent pending formula contains a balanced blend of herbal ingredients, including calendula, known to have healing, anti-inflammatory, and swelling reducing properties. Calming Cream 250 contains 50ml (1.6oz) of soothing gel with 250mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~2.5mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. **Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.

3 customer reviews

HempHeals

OK, so I have been using the Deep Tissues Oleogel by SatiVera with great success for my knees. So I bought this Face Cream for my dry skin. It is completely different texture and smell from Deep Tissue cream, and, OMG, a few days later my face feels so much softer. Well worth the price. One things is that takes a lot of pumping at first to get the pressure dispenser going. But once it starts, it works great.

Nicole7733

Since I started using this product on my face, I have less irritation and dryness. My skin appears healthier and more even in tone. Highly recommend for those with dry skin.

Tomasand

Brilliant product. Helped my son to calm down skin inflammation he got from the sunburn.

About this brand

SatiMed's international team consists of world-renowned scientists, clinicians, entrepreneurs, gardeners and cultivators, who control the entire process from pre-planting to production to [pre]clinical testing. SatiMed owns and is actively developing several patents on unique phytocannabinoid combinatorial therapies and topical product formulations. SatiMed leads with the highest European standard of cultivation, hemp extract production, consistency, and research. SatiMed's ultimate goal is to lead the market with the highest quality phytocannabinoid supplements and to develop novel phytocannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and medical devices.