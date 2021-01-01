 Loading…

Hybrid

Honey Banana Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

Sauce Bros Concentrates Cartridges Honey Banana Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Honey Banana Cartridge 0.5g by Sauce Bros

About this brand

A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

Honey Bananas

Honey Bananas
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

