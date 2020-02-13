ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Banana
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Banana

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 477 reviews

Strawberry Banana

aka Strawnana

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 65 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 477 reviews

Strawberry Banana
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

Effects

Show all

319 people reported 1909 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 35%
Creative 23%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 19%
Pain 17%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

477

more reviews
write a review

Find Strawberry Banana nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Banana nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Holy Grail Kush
Holy Grail Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos
More popularLeafly flower for MAC
MAC
More upliftingLeafly flower for Extreme Cream
Extreme Cream
More relaxingLeafly flower for Duct Tape
Duct Tape
More linaloolLeafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Kandy Kush
Kandy Kush
More uplifting
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Strawberry Banana
User uploaded image of Strawberry Banana
User uploaded image of Strawberry Banana
User uploaded image of Strawberry Banana
User uploaded image of Strawberry Banana
User uploaded image of Strawberry Banana
User uploaded image of Strawberry Banana
more photos

Found in

Preview for Limonene-dominant strains
Limonene-dominant strains
Preview for Strawberry cannabis strains
Strawberry cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
Banana Kush
parent
Strain
Strawberry Banana
First strain child
Strawberry Blondie
child
Second strain child
Trueberry
child

Products with Strawberry Banana

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Banana nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

5 cannabis strains for people who love strawberries
5 cannabis strains for people who love strawberries
The best cannabis strains for introverts
The best cannabis strains for introverts
These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries
These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries

Most popular in