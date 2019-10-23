Klarg
on October 23rd, 2019
Among the best weed I’ve ever had! Bought it from The Green House on Williams st. Scissortail Farms please grow more and share this wonder with the world!
Dosiface is a hybrid cross between Archive Seedbank's Do-si-dos and Face-off OG. These flowers are a joy to behold! Vibrant purple buds behind a veil of fluffy white trichomes offer a blissful, energetic high, followed by a state of complete relaxation. Great for anytime of the day!
