Dosiface #3

by Scissortail Farms

Dosiface is a hybrid cross between Archive Seedbank's Do-si-dos and Face-off OG. These flowers are a joy to behold! Vibrant purple buds behind a veil of fluffy white trichomes offer a blissful, energetic high, followed by a state of complete relaxation. Great for anytime of the day!

Klarg

Among the best weed I’ve ever had! Bought it from The Green House on Williams st. Scissortail Farms please grow more and share this wonder with the world!

Scissortail Farms was founded in 2015 by a small group of close friends in Portland, Oregon, who share a deep passion for craft cannabis. We use organic soil, compost teas, and an understanding of the soil food web to help our plants reach their highest potential. Our flowers are slow cured and hand trimmed for quality, presentation, and flavor. As a locally owned business, we love our community, and our employees enjoy a positive workspace, ethical practices, and a living wage. At Scissortail Farms we use water responsibly and always reduce, reuse, and recycle. We are a proud member of the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a group of like -minded businesses seeking to promote and support small, sustainable Oregon owned cannabis companies.