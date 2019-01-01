 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangelo Haze

Tangelo Haze

by Scissortail Farms

Write a review
Scissortail Farms Cannabis Flower Tangelo Haze

About this product

This is one of our unique cultivars. It is a cross between Tangerine Haze x Obama Kush.This strain packs a very unique terpene profile. Think citrus burst, sweet berry soap, and an underlying earthy funk. The effects are well balanced, perfect for enjoying a sunny afternoon, dancing, creating art, taking a walk, frisbee, or lazing around your favorite park!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Scissortail Farms Logo
Scissortail Farms was founded in 2015 by a small group of close friends in Portland, Oregon, who share a deep passion for craft cannabis. We use organic soil, compost teas, and an understanding of the soil food web to help our plants reach their highest potential. Our flowers are slow cured and hand trimmed for quality, presentation, and flavor. As a locally owned business, we love our community, and our employees enjoy a positive workspace, ethical practices, and a living wage. At Scissortail Farms we use water responsibly and always reduce, reuse, and recycle. We are a proud member of the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a group of like -minded businesses seeking to promote and support small, sustainable Oregon owned cannabis companies.