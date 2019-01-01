About this product
This is one of our unique cultivars. It is a cross between Tangerine Haze x Obama Kush.This strain packs a very unique terpene profile. Think citrus burst, sweet berry soap, and an underlying earthy funk. The effects are well balanced, perfect for enjoying a sunny afternoon, dancing, creating art, taking a walk, frisbee, or lazing around your favorite park!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Scissortail Farms
Scissortail Farms was founded in 2015 by a small group of close friends in Portland, Oregon, who share a deep passion for craft cannabis. We use organic soil, compost teas, and an understanding of the soil food web to help our plants reach their highest potential. Our flowers are slow cured and hand trimmed for quality, presentation, and flavor. As a locally owned business, we love our community, and our employees enjoy a positive workspace, ethical practices, and a living wage. At Scissortail Farms we use water responsibly and always reduce, reuse, and recycle. We are a proud member of the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a group of like -minded businesses seeking to promote and support small, sustainable Oregon owned cannabis companies.