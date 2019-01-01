About this product
Afghan Kush, an almost 100% Indica strain is naturally grown in the Hindu Kush mountain range. Grown in Afghanistan for centuries, the Afghan Kush strain lends its heritage to the purest of Indicas. This spectacular Afghan Kush Strain was originally collected and made available in seed form by Sensi Seeds in Amsterdam. This variety was traditionally used in hashish production, but is also very valuable as flowers, with its large, resinous buds.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.