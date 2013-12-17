About this product

Afghan Kush, an almost 100% Indica strain is naturally grown in the Hindu Kush mountain range. Grown in Afghanistan for centuries, the Afghan Kush strain lends its heritage to the purest of Indicas. This spectacular Afghan Kush Strain was originally collected and made available in seed form by Sensi Seeds in Amsterdam. This variety was traditionally used in hashish production, but is also very valuable as flowers, with its large, resinous buds.