Afghan Kush, an almost 100% Indica strain is naturally grown in the Hindu Kush mountain range. Grown in Afghanistan for centuries, the Afghan Kush strain lends its heritage to the purest of Indicas. This spectacular Afghan Kush Strain was originally collected and made available in seed form by Sensi Seeds in Amsterdam. This variety was traditionally used in hashish production, but is also very valuable as flowers, with its large, resinous buds.
Afghan Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
