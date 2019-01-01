 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Sour Tangie Seeds

by Seed King

About this product

This CBD Sour Tangie is relatively high in CBD with 9% and low in THC with only 0.6%, which makes it well suited for daytime use and for those who wish to avoid the psychoactive effects of high thc weed. This is a high sativa strain with 80% sativa and the remaining 20% is indica. Effects from the CBD Sour Tangie has been described as stress releasing with a heightened state of mind, lots of creative inspiration and a general sense of well being. Due to the high CBD content and the super resinous buds the CBD Sour Tangie works well for medical CBD extracts, distillates and CBD oils. It also works great for medical patients aiming to alleviate feelings of depression, fatigue, nausea, headaches, and general aches and pains by using high CBD cannabinoids. CBD Sour Tangie has also been sought after by those who use it to treat glaucoma and to stimulate their appetite.

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.