This CBD Sour Tangie is relatively high in CBD with 9% and low in THC with only 0.6%, which makes it well suited for daytime use and for those who wish to avoid the psychoactive effects of high thc weed. This is a high sativa strain with 80% sativa and the remaining 20% is indica. Effects from the CBD Sour Tangie has been described as stress releasing with a heightened state of mind, lots of creative inspiration and a general sense of well being.
Due to the high CBD content and the super resinous buds the CBD Sour Tangie works well for medical CBD extracts, distillates and CBD oils. It also works great for medical patients aiming to alleviate feelings of depression, fatigue, nausea, headaches, and general aches and pains by using high CBD cannabinoids. CBD Sour Tangie has also been sought after by those who use it to treat glaucoma and to stimulate their appetite.
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
