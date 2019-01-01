About this product

GG4 Seeds are currently one of the most sought after cannabis seeds on the planet, GG4 seeds produce extremely potent hybrid cannabis plants that deliver heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling glued to the couch. These amazing plants develop dense, chunky, resin-covered buds filling the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. GG4 took first place in both theMichigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4 Seeds. The THC levels of GG4 seeds have been known to reach anywhere from 18% to 31%, and this is no surprise as soon as you look at the dense, trichome-covered buds. The smoke tends to deliver a very cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.