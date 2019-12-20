Seed Bank
About this product
GG4 Seeds are currently one of the most sought after cannabis seeds on the planet, GG4 seeds produce extremely potent hybrid cannabis plants that deliver heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling glued to the couch.
These amazing plants develop dense, chunky, resin-covered buds filling the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. GG4 took first place in both theMichigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4 Seeds.
The THC levels of GG4 seeds have been known to reach anywhere from 18% to 31%, and this is no surprise as soon as you look at the dense, trichome-covered buds. The smoke tends to deliver a very cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
These amazing plants develop dense, chunky, resin-covered buds filling the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. GG4 took first place in both theMichigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4 Seeds.
The THC levels of GG4 seeds have been known to reach anywhere from 18% to 31%, and this is no surprise as soon as you look at the dense, trichome-covered buds. The smoke tends to deliver a very cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!