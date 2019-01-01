 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Quantum Kush Elite Cartridge 1g

Quantum Kush Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

About this product

About this strain

Quantum Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.