ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Timewreck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Timewreck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.4 139 reviews

Timewreck

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 20 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 139 reviews

Timewreck

Bred by TGA Genetics, Timewreck is a sativa-dominant cross between Vortex and Blood Wreck (Trainwreck x Trinity). The sour, fruity flavors of Vortex enliven Timewreck’s subtle earthy aromas with pungent notes of lemon, lime, sandalwood, and pear. Timewreck’s High Times Cup-winning THC content delivers potent relief to severe medical symptoms, but novice consumers should be wary of this strain's intensity. In large doses, Timewreck induces a disorienting euphoria that begins to justify this strain’s name, but smaller amounts are more likely to bring on engaged creativity and energy. Timewreck typically produces moderate indoor yields following its 60 to 70 day flowering time.

Effects

Show all

102 people reported 784 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 53%
Energetic 45%
Creative 43%
Depression 32%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 25%
PTSD 17%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 9%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

139

write a review

Find Timewreck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Timewreck nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Second strain parent
Trinity
parent
Strain
Timewreck
First strain child
Canna-Wreck
child
Second strain child
Jacked-Up
child

Products with Timewreck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Timewreck nearby.

Good reads

Show all

6 Movie Soundtracks to Listen to While High
6 Movie Soundtracks to Listen to While High
The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult
The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult
New Strains Alert: Mob Boss, Timewreck, Somango, Jack Skellington, and Mother’s Helper
New Strains Alert: Mob Boss, Timewreck, Somango, Jack Skellington, and Mother’s Helper

Most popular in