Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
The Goldberry strain is a result of crossing the very popular indica Pot of Gold with Blueberry. Goldberry produces big, fluffy buds that are covered in crystals and often have deep orangey-red hairs. The flowers smell like fresh fruit—lemons and berries, to be specific—while the taste is reminiscent of blueberry lemonade with a slight skunky aftertaste. This hybrid is described as optimal for pain relief and relaxation due to its indica qualities.
Be the first to review this product.