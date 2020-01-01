Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
The ease of oil the feeling of flower. Introducing Select Elite Live Oil. Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.