Select Squeeze 150mg Watermelon
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Select Squeeze transforms any beverage into a THC-infused, flavor-enhanced experience. Featuring Nano technology, Squeeze delivers a fast 15-30 minute onset time, while the water-soluble formula disperses instantly into your favorite beverage. With a gentle squeeze, the pocket-sized self-measuring bottle offers a precise serving every time, thanks to its 5 mg easy-dose reservoir (1 squeeze and release = 1ML).
About this brand
Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.