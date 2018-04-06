1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
- 45mg THC and 45mg CBD - Tasty chocolate caramel that doesn't melt like regular chocolate - Low Calorie, only 10 calories per dose, gluten-free - Fast-acting, goes to work in 15-20 minutes when taken sublingually - Individually wrapped doses, great for travel - Lasts 3-8 hours depending on metabolism
on April 6th, 2018
My son has painful motor tics and severe vocal tics from Tourette Syndrome. This product reduced his tics significantly and made him feel better overall. The 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC seems to be the most effective strength /combo to treat his TS while still enabling him to concentrate and function well during the day.